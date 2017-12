× One person shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.—Emergency crew assist shooting victim after he was shot.

The victim told Memphis police he was shot by two people at West Person Avenue and Arkansas Street.

The suspects fled on foot.

The condition of the victim was not available.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a white jacket with multi-color designs and the second suspect was wearing a black jacket with red pants.

This is a developing story.