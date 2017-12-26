× Nickelberry named American Conference Rookie of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – University of Memphis freshman guard/forward David Nickelberry, a native of Orlando, was named AAC Rookie of the Week for his efforts off the bench in victories over Siena and Loyola (Md.).

Nickelberry, who is 6-6, had 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the wins at FedExForum. Against Siena, Nickelberry was part of a key run that allowed the Tigers to rally from a 10-point, second-half deficit. His 3-pointer from the left corner with 9:16 to play gave Memphis a 52-51 lead. The Tigers never trailed again.

Against Loyola, Nickelberry produced career high totals in points (14), assists (5) and steals (2) and tied his career high in rebounds (6). His back-to-back fast-break layups late in the second half helped the Tigers hold off an upset bid by Loyola, coached by G.G. Smith, Memphis coach Tubby Smith’s son.

Memphis (9-3) resumes play Thursday night at home against LSU (8-3) in an 8 p.m. game that will be carried by CBS Sports Network. Memphis opens AAC play Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cincinnati in a game that will be played at Northern Kentucky and carried by ESPNU.