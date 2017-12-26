Man wanted after woman claims he burned down her house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and daughter spend Christmas day without presents and without a home after their U of M area house went up in flames.

The women claims her ex-boyfriend caused her fire and says it's not his first time doing so.

4-year-old Shakira's toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed after Bonnie Davis says her ex-boyfriend, Carmichael Johnson, set their Spottswood Avenue home on fire early Friday morning.

"He definitely intended to do it while I was in the house, because it's not very often that I would leave out at midnight," said Davis.

Davis and Johnson haven't been together in more than a year, but she says that hasn't stopped his constant torrent of harassing text messages.

"I text him, 'You set my house on fire!' He says, 'Oh, now you can text back," said Davis.

Earlier this month, Davis filed a police report after she says Johnson slashed her tires.

She also claims her put sugar in her gas tank, and this is the second time he tried to burn down the home she was living in.

"He burned down the first house, because he cheated on me. I found out he cheated on me, and I set his clothes on fire on the barbecue grill," said Davis.

Why Johnson allegedly set this house on fire remains a mystery.

"It keeps ringing in my head that he always gets the last laugh," said the mother.

WREG discovered Johnson has a storied criminal history, including two active warrants for drugs and filing a false report.

A woman at his listed address insisted she never heard of him.

Davis wished she never heard of him.

"I'm going to end up in a box before they start looking. That's what I believe."