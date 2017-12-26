× Collierville schools charging tuition for transfer students

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Parents who live outside the Collierville school district but want to send their children to school there may be able to transfer — at a cost.

The Collierville school board recently approved a $400 tuition fee for students who live in Shelby County outside the Collierville district. For those who live outside Shelby County, it’s $4,000.

It’s the only school district in Shelby County that requires a tuition fee for in-county transfers.

Three schools — Schilling Farms, Sycamore Elementary and the new middle school (currently (Schilling Farms Middle) — are open to transfers for the 2018-19 school year. Three others are open to transfers only if a sibling attends and three others are closed.

Open enrollment for Collierville schools runs from Jan. 16-Feb. 16. Details are online here.