5-year-old in AMBER alert found safe in Nashville

KNOXVILLE Tenn. — The 5-year-old who was mentioned in an AMBER alert Tuesday afternoon has been located in Nashville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert for the Knoxville Police Department for five-year-old Davontae Maurice Clark.

Davontae was taken by his non-custodial mother, Ashlee Clark.

Knoxville police confirm Clark is now in custody.

Police believe they are traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.

Davontae was last seen at his Aunt’s house in Knoxville wearing a Batman t-shirt.

UPDATE: Davontae Clark has been located in Nashville, TN and is safe. Suspect is in custody. More information to be released soon. Thank you for sharing the information on the AMBER ALERT. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 26, 2017

Police don’t have any information on what direction they were going.

Officials have issued a warrant for custodial interference for Clark.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Davontae or Ashlee, call 911 or contact the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7347 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.