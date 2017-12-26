5-year-old in AMBER alert found safe in Nashville

Posted 1:26 pm, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 02:14PM, December 26, 2017

KNOXVILLE Tenn. — The 5-year-old who was mentioned in an AMBER alert Tuesday afternoon has been located in Nashville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert for the Knoxville Police Department for five-year-old Davontae Maurice Clark.

Davontae was taken by his non-custodial mother, Ashlee Clark.

Knoxville police confirm Clark is now in custody.

Photo Gallery

Police believe they are traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.

Davontae was last seen at his Aunt’s house in Knoxville wearing a Batman t-shirt.

Police don’t have any information on what direction they were going.

Officials have issued a warrant for custodial interference for Clark.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Davontae or Ashlee, call 911 or contact the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7347 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 