Which restaurants are open on Christmas?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re not having dinner at home, there are some restaurants still open on Christmas Day in Memphis.
Here are some of them, according to Choose901.
Call ahead to confirm hours and reservations:
- B.B. King’s Blues Club: 143 Beale St., 901-524-5464
- Benihana: 912 Ridge Lake Blvd., 901-767-8980
- Capriccio Grill: 149 Union Ave., 901-529-4000
- Paulette’s Restaurant: 50 Harbor Town Square, 901260-3300
- Peabody Christmas Brunch/Dinner: 149 Union Ave. Visit their website to make reservations.
- Bardog Tavern: 73 Monroe Ave., 901275-8752
- Lafayette’s Music Room: 2119 Madison Ave., 901-207-5097
- Bar DKDC: 964 South Cooper, 901-272-0830
- Ubees Restaurant & Bar: 521 S. Highland St., 901-323-0900
- Wang’s Mandarin House: 6065 Park Ave., 901-685-9264
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House: 6120 Poplar Ave., 901-761-0055
- Neil’s: 5727 Quince, 901-682-2300
- River Inn: 50 Harbor Town Square, 901-260-3300
- Southern Social: 2285 Germantown Road, 901-754-5555
- Marciano’s: 780 East Brookhaven Circle, 901-682-1660
- Flight: 39 S. Main, 901-521-8005
- Young Avenue Deli: 2119 Young Ave, 901-278-0034
