Which restaurants are open on Christmas?

Posted 1:57 pm, December 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:56PM, December 25, 2017

(STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re not having dinner at home, there are some restaurants still open on Christmas Day in Memphis.

Here are some of them, according to Choose901.

Call ahead to confirm hours and reservations:

National favorites like IHOPPerkinsWaffle House, and Piccadilly, and fast food staples like McDonald’sStarbucks, and Panda Express will all be open on Christmas day as well.