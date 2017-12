× Shooting at Purple Haze leaves man in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at Purple Haze nightclub overnight left a man critically injured, police said.

Police responded to the club near Beale Street at 3:18 a.m. Monday.

They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One.

No suspect information was given by police.

Police have responded to several shootings and fights in or near Purple Haze. Recently, the club was given permission to stay open until 5 a.m.