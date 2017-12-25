Suspect captured after chase, multiple carjackings, brief kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wild chase for a carjacking suspect involving two stolen cars and one brief kidnapping ended near Shelby Farms Monday afternoon.

Memphis police said the suspect carjacked a silver Kia Optima from Barron Avenue near the Orange Mound area around 1:30 p.m.

A passenger in that Kia said the driver was inside a store when the suspect appeared and gave her the option of staying in the car and riding with him or getting out.

She said the suspect allowed her to get her 6-year-old daughter out of the backseat before speeding off.

Police said the suspect then went to a gas station at the corner of Highway 70 and Airline Road in Arlington and stole a man’s white Chevy Impala.

The Impala’s owner said the suspect arrived in the silver Kia while a police helicopter hovered overhead.

After popping the Kia up on a curb, the victim said the suspect got out and pointed a gun at him while he was pumping gas.

The suspect drove off with the victim’s brother inside, but let the brother go about a quarter-mile away.

Police said the suspect was finally taken into custody about 3:45 p.m. at Whitten and Mullins Station in Cordova.

Two of the victims identified him as Ray Burns, the same man Memphis police have been looking for since Friday in connection with another carjacking.

Authorities have not yet confirmed this.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.