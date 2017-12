× Camden man charged in two murders

JACKSON, Tenn. – A Camden man was arrested Monday in the deaths of two people, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Jerry Wayne Dabs, 63, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

TBI says Dabbs is responsible for the death of Wayna Ruth Hedrick and Bonnie Sue Hedrick in the 4200 block of Highway 70 East in Camden.

Dabbs has been arrested and is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.