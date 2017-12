× Baby reported kidnapped in North Memphis found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child who was kidnapped by a non-custodial parent Monday was located and was safe, police said.

Memphis Police say around 1 p.m. they responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of Breedlove Street in North Memphis.

Officials say a non-custodial parent kidnapped a baby and took off in a silver Honda minivan.

Though the child was found, the suspect had not been located by Monday evening, police said.