× Man wanted for exposing himself to women in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An exhibitionist in a white Kia Optima has been exposing himself to women in the Central Gardens and Cooper-Young neighborhoods of Midtown for weeks, and police want help finding him.

Police listed four separate reports involving the suspect. He is described as a black male, late 20s to mid-30s, about 6 feet tall, clean-shaven and often wearing a hat.

If you have information on him please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.