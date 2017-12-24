Last-minute Santa finds gift for new Christmas friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were rushing in and out of stores in Memphis on Sunday trying to snatch up last-minute deals, but a good Samaritan was on a different mission.

Aaron Atkins was trying to find an electrical griddle for a friend — a woman he met moments before running into us. He said she only had one thing on her

wishlist and was stuck working Christmas day so he decided to take on the role of Santa.

"So I met this woman at Exxon. I don't know her but she seemed nice and she works every holiday because she doesn't have anywhere to go," Atkins said.

The gift roundup sent Atkins searching all over for the one present on his new friend's list — he started his search at the Target on Colonial.

The website showed there was one skillet available but Atkins quickly found that he may have showed up just a little to late. He says scanning the aisles for a gift for a perfect stranger on Christmas Eve — just to bring joy —that's exactly what Christmas is all about.

Atkins doesn't mind putting in the hustle since the cause will spread Christmas cheer and lives up to the saying, "'Tis the season to give" — and go last-minute shopping for new friends and old friends alike.

"I think it would just mean a lot to her. She said just wanted that one thing. I asked her if she had any food to eat she said no, so we are making Christmas dinner and I am going to make her a plate and a present wrapped from Santa Claus."