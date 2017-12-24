× Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Tunica County

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. — Tunica County Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating two men wanted in connection to a fatal shooting outside the Robinsonville Waffle House around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They are looking for Antonio Jasper and Calbert Staten as persons of interest in connection to the shooting, deputies said.

Jasper may be driving a white Mustang.

Deputies said Jeremy Jones, 24, of Tunica was shot while inside his vehicle in the Waffle House parking lot.

Another man was also injured and took himself to a local hospital, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or anonymously call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.