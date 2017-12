× Armed man wanted for carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for an armed man wanted for carjacking and possibly other crimes.

Police obtained a warrant Friday for the arrest of Ray Burns, but have not yet found him.

Burns is 35 years old, 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen armed with a handgun.

If Burns is spotted please call 911 immediately, police said. If you have information on where he is located, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.