MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A man was transported in critical condition after being shot on Getwell Road Saturday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the 1400 block of Getwell Road.

Two suspects fled the scene in a dark gray Mercedes ML400 with a possible front-end damage, police say.

According to police, one of the suspects was tall with a gold grill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.