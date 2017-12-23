× Red Kettle raises more than $903,000 for Salvation Army

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thank you, Memphis!

With your help, WREG and the Salvation Army raised more than $903,000 in this holiday season’s Red Kettle campaign.

That exceeds the campaign’s goal of $901,000.

This money can help improve the lives of many in the Mid-South.

Read more about the good the Salvation Army does:

The Salvation Army Memphis keeps up with the times with in-person and now online Red Kettle donations

Your donations to the Salvation Army Memphis send disadvantaged children to Paradise