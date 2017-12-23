× Family plans to open domestic violence shelter in Panola County

POPE, Miss. — Today makes one year since a Pope Mississippi family lost their loved ones.

For 28 years Pam Williams worked for the post office delivering mail and the family says it was her job that ended up letting her abusive husband get too close to her.

Williams was ambushed by her husband on her route.

Williams was shot and killed, her husband then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Now the family wants to save lives by opening a shelter to help others.

They say according to statistics during the holidays, domestic violence murders go up and they want to start a safe haven to help and serve people in their area.

“With 1-in-4 or 1-in-5 women being murdered every day in the US. There’s no way someone in your family is not suffering from domestic violence. Your sister your cousin anyone and most of the time it’s hidden,” Allison Williams, William’s daughter-in-law, said.

