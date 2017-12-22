Woman robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a driveway robbery in midtown.

A woman told police she was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning in a driveway off Central and Buntyn.

Since the crime Georgeanna Smith said she is on the lookout.

Smith lives not far from where the woman said she was targeted.

“I’m just really shocked,” she said.

Smith said she has lived in her home off Buntyn for 30 years.

“And nothing has ever happened! No more than a wreck at the corner or something.”

The woman told police she arrived at the home shortly after midnight.

As she walked to the door a man with a gun told her to “stop.” The masked man took her backpack then took off.

She said she saw a second person waiting at the bottom of the driveway.

” Theres usually nothing going on. And we usually have police patrol up and down the street over here too,” explained another man who lives in the neighborhood.

This isn’t the only scare.

About two miles away in the Cooper Young neighborhood police released pictures of an accused carjacker who struck outside a home off South Rembert Wednesday.

MPD says the carjacker was armed with a gun and demanded a man’s vehicle.

Thankfully the victim is OK and the vehicle, recovered but the man they say is responsible for the crime is still out there.

Right now it’s unclear if the cases are connected.

“If I hear anything about them I’m calling Crime Stoppers because this is just ridiculous,” Smith said.

The number for Crime Stoppers is 901-528-CASH.