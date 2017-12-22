× Two teenagers shot in Binghampton late Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rush to hide as bullets sprayed Mimosa street.

“Every other night I am hearing gunshots every other night,” Jackie Harris said.

Harris says the sound of bullets hitting the block has become what she considers the norm

but last night’s drive-by left two teenagers down on a curb.

“Kids walk to the store its just not safe nowhere you go it’s just sad,” Harris said.

The shots that sent a crowd running for safety left one of the teenagers in critical condition the other recovering from less serious injuries but still in a hospital bed just days before Christmas.

“We come to the store and go back home. I don’t know why they were shooting but it’s not called for,” Harris said.

Harris says at this point you won’t catch her hanging out once the sun is down and Maurice Campbell says teenagers shouldn’t be out

late either.

“With everything that goes on–I don’t know why they would be up here like this at that time of night you know,” Campbell said.

Campbell says as a father he thinks the victims had no business even being out on the street around 10 o’clock at night.

“My youngest is 15 you know and I was telling her I think these young kids need more supervising,” Campbell said.

In the video, you can’t really make out the type of car only that it is a darker colored sedan.

Police haven’t named suspects.

If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.