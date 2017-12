MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in a Cooper-Young driveway.

Police say the man in this photo approached a victim on South Rembert near Southern on Wednesday, displayed a handgun and demanded property.

The victim complied and the suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle, which has been recovered.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.