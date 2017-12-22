Make eggnog waffles this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These eggnog waffles are delicious, but adding buttered pecans and warm maple syrup make them beyond delectable.

My grandmother always made a sampler of whatever she was preparing, and I’m no different. So, for your test waffle, if you’re looking for a brown, crisp waffle, turn the waffle iron to the highest setting.

Since this recipe is fresh and easy, give this casserole a try and let us know what you think. Remember, if you want the same results, follow the recipe and use the products mentioned.

Looking for even more? Visit chefellegreen.com for additional recipes and a complete list of credits.

Ingredients

1 ½ c all-purpose flour

¼ c and 2 T tapioca flour

3 T granulated sugar

1 t baking powder

1 1/8 t nutmeg, freshly grated

½ t sea salt

1 egg, separated

2 egg whites

¼ c heavy cream, room temperature

½ c and 2 T milk, room temperature

1 ½ t vanilla extract

1 T bourbon

12 T clarified butter, melted

Procedure

Preheat waffle maker.

Preheat oven to 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl. Using a whisk, blend dry ingredients and set aside.

In a liquid measuring cup, add cream, milk, egg yolk, and 6 tablespoons melted butter.

Meanwhile, make a well in the center of dry ingredients and pour liquid. Starting in the center, stir and combine well.

Add egg whites to a clean, dry mixing bowl. Using the whisk attachment, beat until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold egg whites into batter.

Brush waffle grids with melted butter. Pour approximately ¼ cup batter into each grid, spooning 2 teaspoons melted over the batter. Secure lid and cook according to waffle maker manufacturer’s instructions. Once done, place waffles on a cooling rack.

Transfer cooked waffles to the oven until ready to enjoy. (yields 8 servings)