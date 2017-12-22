Georgia man drives to America home Shield to get heating fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Georgia man drives all the way to Memphis hoping to get some help getting his heat turned back on.

"It seems to be everyone is pointing fingers at someone else," David McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon drove six and a half hours from Georgia to America Home Shield headquarters here in Memphis.

"Plan was get in the car and go. I got both the kids and my daughter we were going to walk in the door and try to get someone to listen to us," McCutcheon said.

With his 1-year and 4-year-old grandsons bundled up, they hit the highway.

This grandpa says his heating system went out in October and hasn’t been able to get it fix since.

McCutcheon says twice workers have tried to install the wrong piece of equipment.

"While they are doing nothing wrong I'm sitting in a cold house we've gone through Thanksgiving and now we are sitting at Christmas," McCutcheon said.

Mccutcheon filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and got this response claiming--he'd have a new system up and running by the end of December

as this fed up customer found--that too may have been just another empty promise.

►Related: Home warranty worth it or waste? WREG investigates complaints against American Home Shield

"I just think they are avoiding it. Just avoiding doing the right thing the right way. I am not asking them to give me anything beyond what I am due but I do want what I am due," McCutcheon said.

WREG called to get answers but never heard back from the company.

McCutcheon says his visit did get him an apology from American Home Shield.

They also said a new supplier would come out and take a look at the problem the day after Christmas.

McCutcheon says he purchased the full warranty to avoid issues if anything were to arise with his system.

He says he simply wants the correct system up and running as soon as possible

This customer isn't the first person to complain about the American home shield and their policies.

In fact, the company has a B rating on the Better Business Bureau's website and there are hundreds of complaints all alleging similar things and numerous complaints about the company failing to respond and resolve issues in a timely manner.