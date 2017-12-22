Dog becomes 6,000th pet saved at Memphis animal shelter this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One lucky dog at the Memphis Animal Services shelter has the distinction of being the 6000th dog adopted or transferred this year, helping MAS meet its goal for 2017.

A 1-year-old female numbered A300844, who walked right up to animal officers at Third and McLemore when she was caught Dec. 11, went home with new owners Jessie Smith and Jason Head.

Year to date, MAS says it has maintained a save rate of 84.68 percent, and month to date, their save rate is currently at 89.4 percent. In addition to 3,222 private adoptions and 2,781 rescue transfers so far in 2017, the shelter has also reunited 604 lost pets with their families. In 2016, there were 2,662 private adoptions and 2,942 rescue transfers (with a save rate of 74 percent), and in 2015, there were 2,360 private adoptions and 3,010 rescue transfers (with a save rate of 65 percent).

Memphis Animal Services will continue to offer its $17 adoption promotion for the rest of 2017. All adoptions at MAS include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test (dogs), FIV/FeLV test (cats), collar/leash, and a customized ID tag.