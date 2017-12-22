Judge handcuffed after courtroom fight in Clarksdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSDALE, Miss.— It’s not often you hear about people in charge of interpreting the law and enforcing the law, getting into trouble themselves.

But that’s exactly what sources tell WREG about an incident Thursday in Clarksdale Mississippi.

They say words were exchanged between Judge Derek Hopson and Assistant Police Chief Troy Kimble.

At some point, Judge Hopson reportedly bumped Kimble as he was walking, and sources say that’s when Kimble flipped Judge Hopson, handcuffed him and led him out of his own courtroom while he was still wearing his robe.

"Kind of outlandish to hear something like that happening during a court procedure," Phillip Haulcy said.

Haulcy runs a shoe repair shop in the center of town, and says he’s pretty much heard it all. But this was a first.

"It’s funny that’s what it is, because like I said it’s the first time of me hearing of an incident like that happening," Haulcy said.

"It’s very surprising to hear something like that happen here in Clarksdale," a local woman said.

WREG went to the Clarksdale Police Department, but nobody would confirm details, or provide records regardi incident.

We saw Assistant Chief Kimble and he actually asked us to leave after I pulled out a cell phone to get video and pictures. He also said he had no comment.

WREG also briefly ran into Judge Hopson inside the mayor’s office and he simply said it’s standard protocol not to comment on judicial proceedings. He didn’t confirm or deny being arrested after the incident.