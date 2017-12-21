The heat is on at South Memphis home left out in cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone loves a story with a happy ending, and this one is perfectly fitting just days before Christmas.

Linda White was left without working gas at her South Memphis home after problems with upgrades performed as part of a weatherization program.

By Thursday, not only were all the repairs complete but contractors went above and beyond to warm White's home, and her heart this holiday season.

WREG was at White's house Thursday morning as MLGW rolled up to turn on her gas.

"Oh girl, I'm just smiling out of this world," White said. "Code enforcement came out this morning, did the gas and passed it."

It's all a big difference from just days ago, when White was without gas and left in the cold.

She'd run into problems and delays after repairs performed as part of a weatherization program.

After our story aired, the Tennessee Valley Authority and its partners, MLGW and CLEAResult, immediately started working to make things right at White's home.

"I had a gas man up under my house after 10:30 last night fixing gas pipes, in the mud and the rain."

In addition, contractors have installed new breakers and electrical outlets, work that wasn't part of the weatherization program.

A manager from CLEAResult has been sitting at White's home, overseeing the entire process.

"They've fed me breakfast, they bought me lunch. They bought me two heaters they got all the electricity back working," White said.

They're making repairs, but going the extra mile and giving, for which White is truly grateful.

"Have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year because I'm gonna get me a chance to cook me some turkey and some dressing, cause I'm gonna have gas before this day is over with."

The big hole, once sitting in front of White's home, is now gone, replaced with a sign fitting for the season.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, White's gas was turned back on. She said the heat was so warm, she actually had to turn it down.