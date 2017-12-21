Family reunites with 2-year-old who was kidnapped by carjacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southeast Memphis family is reunited with their 2-year-old son after a scary situation Thursday morning.

Police say someone stole a Chevy SUV from a driveway while Jacob Barahona was still inside.

Barahona was last seen just before 7 a.m. on the 3700 block of King James Drive.

His parents say they were warming up their car with the toddler inside when they went into their home for a second.

That's all it took for someone to steal their car.

The thief eventually ditched the car and left the boy on a strangers doorstep in the 6000 block of Scarletcrest Lane.

The man who lives there says he was asleep when his wife saw a car seat with a toddler inside.

"It was up against the door," said Kenneth Ellis. "I lightly pushed it until I could get out here and turn him around to see what state he was in. As soon as I got him, I dialed 911."

WREG was there when the boy reunited with his family.

They say he is doing okay.

Police say this is another reminder why you should never leave your child in an unattended car.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information. Can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.