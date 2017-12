× Police searching for missing Ripley man

RIPLEY, Miss. — The Ripley Police Department is currently searching for a man who was last seen Friday, Dec. 8.

David Scott Rust was wearing a stripped t-shirt, tan carpenter pants and a tan hooded jacket when he disappeared.

Rust’s family says he suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Ripley Police Department at 662-837-7296 or 662-837-9336.