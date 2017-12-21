Mother of 10-year-old murder victim frustrated with lack of leads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Rosalind Shields prepares to celebrate Christmas with her remaining son, she'll have to do it staring at the gift 10-year-old Richard Jordan will never get to ride — a toy motorbike, parked beside the family Christmas tree.

"He was wanting a motorcycle so bad. I have to sit here and look at it everyday knowing that he won't even get to ride it," said Shields.

Jordan was killed while driving with his mother, another woman and a 12-year-old boy the night of November 13.

They were stopped at a light at the intersection of Airways and Ketchum when three cars pulled up and opened fire.

"It just feel like no loves in the city," said Shields.

The only lead police have identified have been photos of three cars they say are connected to the shooting: a gold Chevrolet Malibu, a black Chrysler 300 and an unidentified grey sedan.

Shields said police have stopped answering her questions and she's begun doing her own detective work.

"I'm running around chasing cars, getting license plates on cars that I think may be it, but they don't get back to me and say, 'No, that's not it.'"

Shields said she thinks the shooting might have been a case of mistaken identity, but she said the bullets might have also been intended for either the female driver or her 14-year-old son.

"She (the driver) was working with police, so I don't know if somebody thinks that maybe she told on them or something. Then my son — one of his friends had got killed and lot of people were saying that he may know who did it."

But who killed her son matters more to Shields than why.

Recent breaks in the Lorenzen Wright case have given her hope that her son's case is also on its way to being solved.

"I just don't want my son's murder to go cold," said Shields.