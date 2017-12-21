× Mary Ann Ritter Arnold, mayor of Marked Tree, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mary Ann Ritter Arnold, the first female mayor of Marked Tree, Arkansas, has died, according to the city’s Facebook page. She was 90.

Arnold had been the president of family business E. Ritter & Company and was a board member for organizations including the Crittenden Hospital Board, Arkansas Children’s Hospital Board, Arkansas State University Museum and more, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture.

She lived in Memphis before moving back to her hometown and was inducted into the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

When Marked Tree’s mayor died in 2013, Arnold, then 86 years old, won the office in a special election and was later re-elected.