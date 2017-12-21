× Grizzlies lose in final seconds in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ-Former Memphis guard Troy Daniels hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to play to give Phoenix the lead, and the Suns held off the Grizzlies 97-95 on Thursday night for their third victory in four games.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 27 poits, and Daniels _ acquired from the Grizzlies in September _ added 14 off the bench. Phoenix won at home for the first time since Nov. 19 against Chicago.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 21 points, and Marc Gasol added 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. The Grizzlies have lost eight of nine games and nine straight on the road.

The teams traded baskets and leads for much of the fourth quarter, and there were three ties. Neither team scored from the 3:45 mark of the fourth quarter until Daniels’ key 3.

Memphis had two chanced to tie or take the lead, but Evans’ shot at the buzzer missed.

Greg Monroe rebounded a miss and saved the ball to Daniels for his shot. Monroe had 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies used a 15-2 run to grab a 21-9 lead in the first quarter. But Phoenix outscored Memphis 17-4 over the final four minutes of the quarter to take a 26-25 lead going into the second.

Evans scored 11 of his points in the opening 12 minutes.

The Suns took a 53-44 lead on Warren’s 3-pointer with 2:40 left in the second. Then Warren scored and was fouled, making it 56-46.

Warren had 17 of his points at halftime, and the Suns led 60-51 at halftime.

The Grizzlies erased a 12-point third quarter deficit and took a 76-75 lead on Evans’ layup, then James Ennis stole a pass and fed Kobi Simmons for a layup and a three-point Grizzlies lead with 2:25 left in the third.

Memphis took an 81-79 lead into the fourth quarter.