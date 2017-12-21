Mynt Lounge shut down after shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — County officials are taking action against a Southeast Shelby County club where a New Orleans firefighter was killed this year.

Mynt Lounge at 4205 Hacks Cross Road was closed about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced nuisance action proceedings that have been initiated against owners of the .

Firefighter Gregory Howard was visiting from New Orleans when he was caught in a shootout and killed as he headed for the doors of the night club in August. His killer has not been found.

Two men were injured in a shooting at the club earlier this month,

Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner said that since the Mynt Lounge opened on Jan. 15, 2016, deputies have responded to 57 calls for service, including armed parties, assaults, auto burglaries, crowd control, disturbances, domestic assaults and noise complaints.

There also have been two non-fatal shootings, illegal narcotics, open use of marijuana and the arrests of five security guards who were illegally employed, including one who had a felony warrant and was in possession of cocaine.