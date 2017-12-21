× California Inmate with ‘skeleton’ facial tattoos caught

STOCKTON, Calif. — An escaped inmate with skeleton-like facial tattoos was arrested Thursday in Stockton.

Corey Hughes, 27, was last seen in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton.

He was serving time for a weapons charge.

FOX40 reports that Stockton Police say they got a tip that Hughes was hiding inside a Stockton home.

According to the report, Hughes was taken away in an ambulance, but the nature of his injuries was not immediately known.

Hughes was due to be released in February.