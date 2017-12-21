Bartlett home broken into, flooded and vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- A Bartlett rental home was broken into and vandalized over the weekend causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The landlord of a home in the 7100 block of Scepter Drive said someone broke down the back door either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

He showed WREG pictures of the paint he said they poured all over the countertops and walls as well as the cement that was poured in the toilets and sinks.

He said they also kicked in the stove door and poured diatomaceous powder on the inside, then disconnected the washing machine and flooded the ground floor with about three inches of water.

The landlord, who didn't want to be identified, said vandalism isn't too unusual at his rental properties, but said this is the first time this home has been broken into.

"I've been doing this for 20 years. I've seen it so many times, I don't think I -- you know, it's like you're disappointed, but you're beyond getting angry about it," he said.

The landlord said the damage might cost him anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000.