Two on Senatobia police force fired

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Assistant Police Chief Robert Brownlee and D.A.R.E. Officer Arthur Avant were terminated during the executive session of the Tuesday night meeting of the Senatobia Board of Aldermen.

All four alderman voted for the termination.

Neither the mayor nor city attorney would comment on why the two were terminated, only confirming that the action did take place.

Mayor Alan Callicott said he was upset over the firings and spent some time Wednesday morning meeting with police to keep morale up.