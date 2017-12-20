× Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale arrested on child pornography charges

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale has been charged with transportation of child pornography , according to The United States District Attorney.

According to the report, Hale is accused of having sexually explicit images and videos of children on his computer.

57-year-old Hale turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals and made his first court appearance in an arraignment Wednesday morning.

Related: Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale pleads not guilty to procuring prostitution

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.