Police: Man arrested after sexually explicit images of children found on computer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man after finding over 30,000 pornographic images in his home. Close to 4,000 of those images were sexually explicit pictures of children.

59-year-old Gary Roberts is facing several charges, including 300 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say they arrested Roberts yesterday after a thorough investigation.

They searched his home and found thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.

He will be in court Thursday.