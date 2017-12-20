Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife due back in court for extradition hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright will be making another appearance in a California courtroom this morning.

We will soon find out if she tries to fight coming back to Memphis.

She was scheduled for an extradition hearing on Monday at Riverside Hall of Justice.

However, she was in a wheelchair, and her attorney asked to postpone the extradition process because Wright needed medical attention.

He didn't say what for and refused to answer our questions.

What is clear, if all goes as expected, she will either accept going back to Memphis or try to fight it.

A public defender who has worked in Riverside for decades gave us insight on what this all could mean.

"Either you waive extradition, basically admit you're the person named and start the clock ticking for someone to pick you up. Or, you can fight your extradition and there can be an identity hearing. The matter can be referred up to the governors office and that can start this more lengthy process," said public defender Jeff Zimel.

Court officials tell me the judge will likely get in at 9 a.m.

He'll likely clear the docket before he hears Wright's case.

Wright is accused in the murder of her ex-husband, former Memphis Grizzlies player, Lorenzen Wright.

WREG is in Riverside, California with details on what will happen in court later this morning.