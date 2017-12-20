Does It Work: Eyeliner Stamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Holiday parties are in full swing and New Year's Eve is right around the corner. Want to kick it up a notch when it comes to your makeup? The Wing's Cosmetics Eyeliner Stamp claims to guide you to the perfect dramatic cat eye look, but Does It Work?

Amy Burress, makeup artist and hairstylist, looks forward to this time of year.

"I love the holidays. You can get dressed up and go to parties," said Burress.

And when it comes to holiday makeup, it's the smokey cat eye everyone is trying to master.

"It's very intimidating, because you have to pretty much match what you've done on the other eye. As we know, it's hard to do that," said Burress.

Hopefully wings cosmetics eyeliner stamp can guide us in the right direction.

They come in pairs. One for the right eye and one for the left.

Amy noted the liquid eyeliners they recommended were all non-alcohol based, because, "with the alcohol based eyeliner, it's going to dry before you get to the eye. Therefore, you're just stamping for nothing."

The directions gave you two options. Cover the wings completely with liquid eyeliner for a full look or just cover the wing for more of a day look.

Since I wanted to try the full look, I went first.

I saturated the stamp with the liquid eyeliner, then place it on my eyelid and pressed down.

I may have rocked a little too hard. I added eyeliner to the left eyeliner stamp and after filling it in, I was pretty happy with the results.

Time to try option number two. Since Amy already had her eyeliner on, she saturated just the wing area of the stamp to give her a lighter wing look.

Within seconds, Amy was able to blend her eyeliner with the wing she stamped on.

"I think we're wing girls. We are wing girls, forever. Love it," said Burress.

Wing's Cosmetics Eyeliner Stamp, you passed the Does It Work test.

If you have a product you would like for me to test, email me at corie.ventura@wreg.com or send me a message on Facebook.