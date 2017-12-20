× Carjacker speeds off with baby in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman whose car was stolen with four kids inside had left it running with the doors unlocked while she went inside to pay for gas.

Three kids got out but a one-year-old baby was left inside.

Witness Corey Pollard spotted the thief while he was at the pump at a gas station at Third and Shelby Drive around 5:15 Sunday evening.

“I just thought it was a family member or friend or something until I started hearing the kids screaming and he was pushing the kids out the car. So I was like dang, somebody’s car getting stolen.”

The thief sped off as the woman came back outside.

“The lady comes out running, screaming hey, my baby’s in the car!,” Pollard said.

Pollard tried to chase him down.

“He was doing maybe about 60, 70 miles through the neighborhood you know making crazy turns. … Only thing I was thinking about was the baby. I mean I really didn’t have any feelings or emotions at all. All I was thinking about was the kid.”

He couldn’t keep up.

“I come back to the store. I see the lady and she said, ‘I know you got my baby’ and I said no ma’am, I couldn’t catch him. She falls down just crying man.

Thanks to a tip, police found the car and the baby a few blocks away.

The thief was gone but the child was unharmed.

Officers later arrested the driver and three other young men.

As for Pollard, he’s just happy the baby is okay.