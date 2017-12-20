BREAKING: Confederate statues could come down ‘tonight’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council has just voted unanimously to remove two controversial Confederate statues property.
According to a tweet from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the public parks have been sold to a private entity. He says the removal will be conducted by a private entity and will be compliant with the law.
He also indicated that the work would be done “tonight.”
Strickland is supposed to make a public comment at City Hall tonight.
Councilman Berlin Boyd replied “no comment” when asked about the statues.
There is a currently large police presence surrounding the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Health Sciences Park on Union Avenue.
WREG has a crew heading there and to the Jefferson Davis statue Downtown.
This is a breaking story. We will add more details as they develop,