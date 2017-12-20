× Body found in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a body found on Barnestable Road off Germantown Road in Southeast Memphis.

Police confirm they received information last night that there was a body or remains of a body in the area.

Sources tell WREG that body is believed to be Keila Freeman.

Investigators arrived on the scene overnight.

WREG is on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.