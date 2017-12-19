× Virginia Democrat wins recount by one vote

RICHMOND, Virginia — A single vote may swing state politics in Virginia.

A Democratic challenger in a state House race appears to have won a recount on Tuesday by one vote, putting the partisan balance in the Virginia House of Delegates at a tie.

It would mean a rare power-sharing agreement may have to be brokered.

Shelly Simonds beat three-term incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News, 11,608 to 11,607, in a dramatic hours-long recount that ended only after the precinct ballots were exhausted and provisional ballots were examined.

The recounted votes still must be certified by court on Wednesday, although officials said they expected that no ballots would be challenged.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the one-vote margin that appears to have ended GOP rule in the state House is a vivid reminder of the power of a single vote.

“We’re now 50-50. And we won it by 1 vote. Don’t tell me that every vote doesn’t count,” he said.