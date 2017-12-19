× Sherra Wright waits for court date in California

RIVERSIDE, California — All eyes will soon be on the Riverside, California courthouse as Sherra Wright makes another appearance Wednesday.

We should find out if and when she returns to Memphis to face charges for allegedly playing a part in her ex husband Lorenzen Wright’s murder in 2010.

WREG went to the spot where she was placed in handcuffs last Friday.

It’s a very busy interstate called the 15 freeway, right near the Hidden Valley Parkway exit, where there are a lot of businesses.

It’s just outside of Riverside but it’s one of the routes you would take to get to Murrieta— where Wright and her children live.

The arrest happened at 8:30 at night but there were still a lot of people on the roads.

Sources confirm Wright had just left her twin sons’ basketball game, and that her kids watched their mom be taken into custody and to the jail right across the street.

That’s where she is now without bond.

We also know she’s seeing a doctor at the jail — she came into court yesterday in a wheelchair.