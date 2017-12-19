× Ole Miss cruises to easy win at home over Corpus-Christi

OXFORD, Miss-Dominik Olejniczak and Justas Furmanavicius scored 15 points apiece as Mississippi defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-63 on Tuesday night.

Deandre Burnett added 13 points for Ole Miss (6-5) and sparked an early 20-4 run to build an insurmountable 44-22 lead. Terence Davis and Breein Tyree had 11 points apiece.

Joe Kilgore scored 17 points for Corpus Christi (3-7), which trailed 50-31 at halftime and by as many as 28 points in the second half. Perry Francois added 12 points for the Islanders.

Mississippi shot 28 of 52 from the field, including 14 of 30 from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Islanders 34-27. The Rebels also had nine blocked shots with three apiece from Davis and Olejniczak.