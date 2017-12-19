Murder suspects out, case open again in deadly TSU shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a corner in Stacie Payne's home full of Cameron's pictures.

"It gets hard sometimes but when I think about the fun times and the memories, that`s something that can never be taken from me," she said.

Her son, she says, was taken too soon.

Cameron Selmon was shot and killed October 22, 2015 after a fight broke out on TSU's campus, where he was hanging out.

Two suspects, Robert Tunstall and Christopher Gatewood were arrested months later and indicted for Cameron's murder.

But, now, the two are out of jail after the case took a turn this past April.

"They informed us they would have to nolle prosecute, which means at this point, they were no longer going to prosecute those that were arrested."

The District Attorney's office told WREG a witness recanted an earlier statement. A spokesperson continued, "The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case should call Metro Nashville Police."

Nashville police tell WREG they believe they "identified their suspects," but say Cameron's case is ongoing.

A spokesperson reiterated the disposition of the previous charges mean they can be pursued in the future.

"I was shocked," Payne said. "I felt heartbroken all over again, I mean I was literally crushed."

Tunstall was arrested in a drug and gun sting in Nashville last month.

An online search shows Gatewood is in school, he's listed on the 2017-2018 roster for the Cumberland University Football Team.

"It took 10 months, and we thought we had something only to be told that no, the case is open again."

But Payne refuses to give up. She's spent the last two years not only talking about Cameron's case, but campaigning against gun violence.

She wears arm bands for other victims, and they've established a scholarship in Cameron's name.

As far as the case, they put up new billboards this fall in Nasvhille.

She's hoping someone will speak up.

"It doesn`t stop for me, I mean, we`re just going to keep going, there has to be justice for Cameron. " >

Payne says there's still a $15,000 reward in Cameron's case. Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Police at 615-74-CRIME.