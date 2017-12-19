Manhunt Monday: Woman wants justice in husband’s homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett woman doesn't want to spend another holiday without knowing what happened to her husband. Sholanda McNutt says two men gunned down her husband four years ago and she wants to know why.

"You took a father. You left kids without their father," said McNutt. "You left a mother without her son."

Sholanda McNutt has spent almost five years praying for answers. In 2013 her husband, Terance McNutt, was murdered at one of his Parkway Village rental properties.

Family members say McNutt got a call to show the vacant house, but when he arrived something went wrong.

"I just started calling and calling, but he didn't answer," said McNutt. "I knew when he didn't answer, something wasn't right."

Family members say the gunman was already inside the rental house when McNutt arrived. The victim was shot twice and died on the scene.

His wife says their children were left wondering why someone would kill their father.

"Daddy is gone. He was just crying, crying and crying," said McNutt when speaking of her son's reaction to the death of his father. "He was like, 'Mommy, come and get me, mommy come and get me. Daddy is gone."

In 2012, WREG met Terence McNutt while covering a story about utility theft at one of his properties.

McNutt's wife says a witness heard the two gunshots and saw two men running from the scene. McNutt's family wants the people who took her husband's life behind bars.

"I don't think it's something that you get over. You just deal with it," said McNutt.

If you know who killed 41-year-old Terence McNutt call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

