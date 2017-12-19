Hit-and-run suspect turns herself in after photo shared on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of running over a man with her van turned herself in after pictures of the van she was driving were shared on social media.

A witness gave those pictures to police after chasing her vehicle down.

Ana Alvarado, 22, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a deadly wreck that killed a Mississippi man Saturday morning.

It happened at Pleasant Hill Road and Imagination Drive in Southeast Memphis, where Timothy Hopkins was trying to help people who had been in an accident.

Police say he was standing in the road directing traffic when Alvarado hit him and killed him.

Terry Jefferson pulled up to the scene right after it happened.

"I was about to get out of the car, another person told me go chase that van down because that van just hit this man," Jefferson said.

He caught the vehicle down the street at Shelby Drive.

"I done caught them right at the light and snapped me five good pictures, and gave them to the police officers," he says.

Memphis police put the pictures on Facebook. The post was shared more than 1,000 times.

"You know, you can't hit nobody like that and just leave. You know, that man got a family, grandkids, or a wife and kids. You can't do that," Jefferson said.

Police say Alvarado turned herself in the next day.

"That lady came and killed him and kept going. She didn't have no feelings for the man, you know? That's just wrong," Jefferson says, "He was just trying to do a good deed."

Hopkins' brother is calling Jefferson a hero and thinks Alvarado's charges need to be more severe.