Car explodes after accident near Houston Levee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car exploded after it hit a landscape truck near Houston Levee and Glen Lakes, according to Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

A witness on the scene reported seeing a silver car explode. Two people escaped the vehicle after the crash, but one of the occupants was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver in the landscape truck was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

A gun was found in the silver car.

All lanes on Houston Levee are shut down at the moment.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.