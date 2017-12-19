× BREAKING: Grade-change issue at Hamilton High spurs change in SCS policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools officials say they have found another issue of grade-changing at a Memphis school, and the district has issued an immediate moratorium on “grade floors” in response.

SCS said in a release that disciplinary action has been taken against the principal of Hamilton High after discovering an issue at that school over the weekend.

According to a release by SCS:

“Grade floors were meant to ensure failing grades did not go below a certain level, so our students would have a better chance to improve. They were never intended to allow the changing of grades from failing to passing, and anyone found guilty of doing so will face immediate disciplinary action.

“Until we can get a handle on how grade floors are being utilized from school to school, it’s in the best interest of our students to discontinue the use of them. All SCS educators have been encouraged to report issues of grade changing or grade floors at any of our schools.”

