Arrest made in Cordova Community Center shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a suspect in the Oct. 14 shooting at a party at Cordova Community Center in the 1000 block of Sanga Road.

18-year-old Juanyai Walls was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault in connection with the crime.

According to the report, police responded to a shots fired call at Cordova Community Center where a party was taking place.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out between rival gang members and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots into the crowd.

Antero Laflore was pushed though a glass door when the crowd ran away from the shots. The injury caused him to have a severe laceration on his face, and he had to get 75 stitches.

Walls was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 18 without incident and taken to 201 Poplar.